“Water boy” shot multiple times on I-285 ramp in College Park, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police say a boy selling water on a ramp to I-285 in College Park was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon.

Police said four boys were selling water on the corner when two men in a white sedan pulled up and shot one of the teens four times. The victim was wounded twice in the leg, once in the wrist and one in the hand, police said.

The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

“The assailants then got back in the vehicle, drove southbound on Old National Highway and then got on I-285,” Major Lance Patterson with College Park Police said. “We’re checking cameras. If anybody has any information or knows anything, please reach out to us and help us get these guys into custody.”

Police aren’t sure what motivated the shooting, but said they are having ongoing problems with kids selling water on the corner there.

A town hall meeting earlier this week addressed the challenges with policing the water boys.

