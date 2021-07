Fast cars and A-listers who yacht in for the day are par for the course in Monaco. The little principality on the French Riviera holds the record for the most millionaires per capita, due to its status as a tax haven. Signs of wealth are everywhere: Lamborghinis and Ferraris are parked outside Monte Carlo’s famous casino and the posh Hôtel de Paris. And visitors gawk at them the way they might gaze at the Matterhorn, or the Eiffel Tower. In other words, glitz is part of the landscape.