Oregon State

JACK FIRE OVER 4,200 ACRES

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jack Fire is estimated at 4,224 acres with zero percent containment, as of mid-day Thursday. An update from the Northwest Incident Management Team 9 and Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Incident Team, said the fire is burning in grass and timber east of Glide. Fire crews are creating containment lines and defensible space while scouting for contingent containment lines. Engines and aircraft are watching for spotting and are ready to respond.

