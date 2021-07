According to sources, while nothing is concrete, the general feeling is that Colorado Eagles head coach Greg Cronin is likely to sign a new contract with the team. Cronin, who has been the Eagles bench boss since the team made the leap to the AHL in 2018-19, is coming off his third season with the team. The 58-year-old coach was given a two-year deal back in 2018 by the Avalanche, who picked up the third-year option on his contract this past season. Cronin will need a new deal before the start of the 2021-22 campaign begins in October.