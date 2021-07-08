Cancel
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Casts Alex Tarrant, Enver Gjokaj

By Joe Otterson
Variety
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj have joined the cast of “NCIS: Hawai’i” at CBS, Variety has learned. The duo join previously announced cast members Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. In the show, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor (Lachey) and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

