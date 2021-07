Norwich — The defending champion and the top seed were both beaten in the quarterfinals of the 95th annual Norwich Invitational golf tournament on Saturday. Bill Hermanson of Old Lyme's Black Hall Club beat Josh Cameron from the Norwich Golf Course, the defending champ, 4 and 2. Dave Marshall from Quinnatisset Country Club in Thompson beat Sean Vigue of The Windham Club, 2 and 1. Vigue was the top seed, based on Friday's 69 in the qualifying round.