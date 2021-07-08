Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carbon County, PA

Carbon drug court has first graduates

By Chris Reber creber@tnonline.com
Times News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, the members of Carbon County Drug Treatment Court’s first graduating class were facing time in jail for drug and alcohol arrests. But the program, which was brand-new at the time, gave them an alternative to incarceration - by getting treatment, maintaining sobriety, and attempting to break the cycle of addiction that led them to the court in the first place.

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carbon County, PA
Government
County
Carbon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Court#Commencement Ceremony#Lehighton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Drug Court Can Make A Difference

We applaud not only Rockingham County for implementing its drug court program in 2017, but more importantly, we cheer the graduates themselves. On Thursday, even more local residents entered the Harrisonburg-Rockingham District Court where Judge Bruce Albertson presided over the graduation. There, he presented each of the grads a certificate.
PoliticsFOX 28 Spokane

Veterans Treatment Court returns back to in-person graduation ceremonies

Great Falls- After being forced to hold zoom ceremonies for more than a year Veterans Treatment Court is finally returning back to in-person graduation ceremonies. Of course, there were smiles and hugs everywhere but the most important thing was that the workers were able to finally see these graduates in person and really determine if the graduates were healthy enough to move on to the next chapter of their life.
Politicsnebraska.gov

Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Celebrates Graduation

The Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court celebrated the graduation of Brandon Prescott at the Madison County Courthouse on July 19, 2021. Honorable James G. Kube presided over the ceremony. The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability for Drug Court...
Weatherly, PATimes News

Weatherly woman given prison term in drug case

A Weatherly woman was sentenced to a county prison term on Monday after pleading guilty to a drug charge. She also entered a guilty plea in a pending driving under the influence case. Valerie April Weston, 37, pleaded to one count of criminal use of a communication facility, felony, for...
Carbon County, PATimes News

Carbon man sentenced on gun, drug charges

A Carbon County man, who was arrested in November 2020 when police seized guns and drugs in a raid of a Bowmanstown home, was sentenced to a state prison term on Monday after pleading guilty to charges filed in the case. Gavin Lee William Kane, 21, of Palmerton, pleaded to...
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

Drug and Court Ordered Arrests made by FCSO

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. During the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, six persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander for charges including six misdemeanor charges. There were 56 calls...
Parkersburg, WVWest Virginia Record

WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS: Wood County Hosts Family Treatment Court Opening, Adult Drug Court Graduation

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcement on July 7. The Wood County Family Treatment Court hold an opening ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday, July 12, in the Judge Black Annex, 317 Market Street, in Parkersburg. At the same event, the Mid-Ohio Valley Adult Drug Court hold a graduation ceremony. The event is open to the media and the public.
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin creates drug court for military veterans

Marin County has launched a drug court for veterans that gives offenders a potential clean slate if they complete a rehabilitation program. “It’s really a chance to offer people who have taken the oath to serve our country the specialized treatment that they need,” said Marin County Superior Court Judge Roy Chernus, who has overseen the court’s creation and will preside over it. The program started Tuesday.
Carbon County, PATimes News

Carbon woman pleads to four drug counts, is sentenced to state prison

A Carbon County woman entered guilty pleas in four pending drug-related cases on Tuesday afternoon and was immediately sentenced to a state prison term. Tara Lynn Hertzog, 36, formerly of Nesquehoning, and now an inmate at the state correctional institution at Muncy, Lycoming County, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of incapacitation device and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Schuylkill County, PATimes News

Schuylkill fires prison employee

The Schuylkill County Board of Commissioners voted to fire a Schuylkill County Prison employee Wednesday. Corrections officer Fernando Oliver, Minersville, was let go effective July 2. Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage Jr. said the Prison Board met then and made that recommendation. Schuylkill County Commissioner Gary Hess said Wednesday a...
Blaine County, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Burley woman ordered to complete drug court

A Burley woman has been sentenced to probation following a plea agreement reached in Blaine County’s Fifth District Court last month. Sophia Lynn Bowlin, 46, will now serve three years of supervised probation and must successfully complete a drug court program in order to avoid a suspended prison sentence of five years.
Luzerne County, PAThe Citizens Voice

Where are the 217 children of Luzerne County now?

In light of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s investigation of Luzerne County Children and Youth, we need to ask some very important follow-up questions. It is absolutely shocking and disheartening to see that children have been left unprotected by the very system that is built to save them from neglect and abuse.
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

Michigan Court of Appeals affirms drug death convictions

ADRIAN — A Michigan Court of Appeals panel has affirmed the convictions and sentences of a man found guilty of providing the drugs to two men who died from overdoses. The deaths of Milton Reynolds and Joshua Torres from heroin overdoses in June 2018 gained local attention. Demetrius Fitzgerald Jenkins, 31, was one of two men charged in their deaths. He was convicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance causing death by a Lenawee County Circuit Court jury in September 2019. Circuit Judge Anna Marie Anzalone sentenced him to 18 years and nine months to 80 years in prison on each count.
Delaware StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Jury Convicts Former Delaware Doctor of Unlawful Drug Distribution and Maintaining a Drug Premises

A federal jury convicted a former Delaware doctor Wednesday for unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances and for maintaining a drug-involved premises. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Patrick Titus, former M.D., 58, of Milford, unlawfully distributed or dispensed a variety of powerful opioids, including fentanyl, morphine, methadone, OxyContin and oxycodone, outside the usual scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Titus operated an internal medicine practice whereby he would frequently prescribe hundreds of these dangerous controlled substances in high dosages, sometimes in combination with each other or in other dangerous combinations, mostly in exchange for cash. Although these Schedule II drugs are approved for pain management treatment, Titus provided no meaningful medical care and, instead, prescribed these controlled substances to patients he knew were suffering from substance use disorder and/or who demonstrated clear signs that the prescribed drugs were being abused, diverted or sold on the street.
King County, WAPosted by
Crosscut

Despite WA court ruling, warrants continue for drug possession

Months after the Washington Supreme Court deemed the state’s law criminalizing drug possession unconstitutional, thousands of people remain on parole with drug-related charges that are likely invalid. In some cases, these people have been arrested for parole violations on warrants issued by the Washington State Department of Corrections, despite their...
Jersey Shore, PASun-Gazette

Five face drug charges in district court

Cadence Coleman, 26, of 508 Washington Ave., Jersey Shore, has been charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia for allegedly having 58 grams of methamphetamines as well as an undisclosed amount of marijuana on Route 220 in Porter Township about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, Tiadaghton Valley Regional police said. Following her arraignment before District Judge Jerry C. Lepley, she was released on $1,500 bail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy