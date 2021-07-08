Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kincart: Free Britney

By Sydney Kincart
dailyutahchronicle.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few months, I have heard the phrase “Free Britney” flying around social media. At first, I thought it was just a lighthearted phrase to be thrown around, but now as I follow Britney’s hearings, I continually learn the importance of her freedom. After Britney Spears’ public breakdown...

dailyutahchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#Bessemer Trust#Americans#Buck V Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Developmental Disabilities
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Britney’s Ex-Husband Just Responded to Claims He Once ‘Threatened’ to Take Their ‘Kids Away’

Following their mother’s court hearing, many have wondered how Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s kids have been impacted by her ongoing conservatorship battle. Over the years, some have even grown concerned that the pop star’s children were used as a “pawn” in the establishment of her conservatorship. But according to Federline’s attorney, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint She Wants out of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

Iggy Azalea Says Britney Isn’t ‘Lying’ After She ‘Personally Witnessed’ Her Dad’s Alleged Abuse

Social media users can’t stop talking about Iggy Azalea’s reaction to Britney Spears’ conservatorship. The rapper took to Twitter recently, claiming to have “personally witnessed” Britney’s father’s “abusive” treatment while working with the singer in 2015. In her statement titled “#FreeBritney,” Azalea, 31, recalled the “bizarre” way Britney’s dad, Jamie...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Britney Spears Is Far From The Only Person Locked In A Conservatorship Nightmare

Britney Spears’ shocking testimony Wednesday should spark outrage. But disabled people, activists and advocates think that the public fury surrounding Spears needs to shift in order to see the larger issue. “I hate the way non-disabled people gaslight disabled people about Britney Spears’ situation because guardianship and conservatorship is not...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
Trouble RelationshipPage Six

Britney Spears’ mom forced her to end Jason Alexander marriage: lawyer

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne, forced the singer to annul her 55-hour marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander, claims divorce attorney Mark Goldberg. The now-retired lawyer who advised Alexander says that neither the “Toxic” singer nor Alexander wanted the nuptials annulled, but were forced to do so by Lynne Spears and Britney’s management team.
CelebritiesAnchorage Press

Iggy Azalea explains why she spoke up about Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea has supported Britney Spears because she'd want her friends to "back [her] up" in the same situation. The 31-year-old star recently backed the 'Toxic' hitmaker over the claims she made last week about her conservatorship being "abusive" and admitted she "personally witnessed" some of the behavior Britney detailed in her bombshell testimony.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Free Britney Spears’ Lawyer Argues Singer Shouldn’t Need Evaluation To End Conservatorship: It ‘Isn’t Necessary’

Lawyer Lisa MacCarley broke down the next steps that Britney Spears can take in the battle to end her conservatorship in this EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife. Britney Spears, 39, is fighting to end her 13 year long conservatorship — and ‘Free Britney’ movement lawyer Lisa MacCarley says an evaluation “isn’t necessary” for the pop star to move forward. During her bombshell 23 minute testimony, Britney stated she wants to end the arrangement involving her dad Jamie Spears, 68, without being “evaluated” again. “I agree with her. An evaluation isn’t necessary,” Lisa tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, breaking down that California probate code is meant to “help families take care of people who are unable to provide for themselves.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy