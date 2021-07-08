Cancel
Alert: Haiti's elections minister says two men believed to be Haitian-Americans arrested in assassination of Haiti president

By Michelle Graves
 14 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister says two men believed to be Haitian-Americans arrested in assassination of Haiti president.

Public Safetydallassun.com

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida men say plan was to arrest, not kill, Haiti’s president

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The operation that led to Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s middle-of-the-night assassination was in the planning for at least a month, and came together during meals around Port-au-Prince and at a home where most of the men accused of the slaying were staying, several people who interviewed some of the suspects told the Miami Herald.
Public SafetyThe Independent

Men suspected of assassinating Haiti’s president shown to media

A group of 17 suspects detained in the brazen killing of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moise were paraded in front of media on Thursday, along with a slew of seized weapons and foreign passports. Most of the men, seen bruised and sitting on the floor in handcuffs, are from Colombia, while...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

They release the audio that is said to be the reason for Moisin’s widow, in which he explains the reasons for the assassination of the Haitian president | International | News

An audio message to Martin Moyes, the widow of the assassinated Haitian president Jovnell Moyes, was posted on his official Twitter account this Saturday, confirming he was “alive” and launching political news. A Haitian government spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the record, which states that Moisin’s widow was heard being...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Two US citizens arrested over assassination of Haiti president Jovenel Moïse

Two American citizens were among the group of people arrested following the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse, the Associated Press reports. In total, 17 suspects have been detained by police – 15 of whom were said to be from Colombia, Léon Charles, chief of Haiti’s National Police, said on Thursday night. The police chief went on to state that eight more suspects were being sought and three people were killed by police following the assassination of Haiti’s president. “We are going to bring them to justice,” Mr Charles said during the Thursday night news conference. Haiti’s minister of...
Public Safetywtva.com

Video appears to show moments after Haiti President's assassination

Haiti was in turmoil Thursday as police hunted for the suspects behind the assassination of its president and questions swirled over who would take charge of the impoverished Caribbean nation. Four suspects connected to Wednesday's killing of President Jovenel Moise were killed by police overnight, and another two were detained,...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Haitian first lady is seen in a sling at tribute for assassinated president Jovenel Moise amid violence ahead of his funeral - as it's revealed Colombian veterans involved in killing trained at Fort Benning

The widow of assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise was seen wearing a sling at a tribute for her husband while violence has started ahead of his funeral. Martine Moïse, 47, appeared in public with her three children for the first time since her surprise return to Haiti on Saturday as she attended ceremonies are being held to commemorate her husband in the capital of Port-au-Prince.
Politicshoustonianonline.com

Jovnell Moyes: Dmitry Heard, Haiti’s presidential defense chief, traveled to Colombia and other countries several times before the assassination. The world

View: What does the alleged mastermind of the assassination of the Haitian president know about the prisoner?. “We learned of the commissioner through the Interpol task force in Colombia Dmitry Heard, Head of the Public Security Division of the National Palace HaitiHas used Colombia as a mode of transport for Ecuador, Panama and the Dominican Republic. “Colombian Director General of Police George Louis Vargas told a news conference.
Advocacywgnradio.com

Violence flares in Haiti ahead of slain president’s funeral

QUARTIER-MORIN, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of workers fled businesses in northern Haiti on Wednesday after demonstrations near the hometown of assassinated President Jovenel Moïse grew violent ahead of his funeral. Associated Press journalists observed the body of one man who witnesses said was shot in the community of Quartier-Morin, which...

