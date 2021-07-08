Biden to Afghanistan Pull-Out Critics: ‘How Many More’ American Kids Need to Die?

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31. “The United States did what we went to do in Afghanistan. To get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and deliver justice to Osama Bin laden, and to degrade the terrorist threat to keep Afghanistan from becoming a base from which attacks could be continued against the United States,” said Biden. “We achieved those objectives, that’s why we went. We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build, and it is the right and responsibility of Afghan people alone to decide their future and how to run the run their country,”