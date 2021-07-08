Cancel
Video Games

Nintendo Switch 4K still coming for Breath of the Wild 2? Analyst weighs in

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nintendo may still be planning to launch a Switch console capable of hitting 4K resolution in TV mode, an influential analyst has claimed. Many gamers were left disappointed the new Switch OLED model did not cater for an improved gaming resolution, but its absence may be short-lived according to Tokyo-based analyst Serkan Toto.

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Trusted Reviews

The Switch OLED won't cost Nintendo much more to make – report

Unlike rivals Microsoft and Sony, Nintendo famously aims to never sell its hardware at a loss in the hopes that software adoption will turn a long-term profit. The upcoming Switch OLED offers a modest selection of upgrades which add an extra $50 to the RRP, but according to a new report, the actual cost to Nintendo for the upgrades is significantly less than this.

