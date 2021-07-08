OPINION: Connecticut sports gambling law hands FanDuel and DraftKings a fantasy sports duopoloy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that it has received a DFS license from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and its daily fantasy sports product will soon be live in approved parishes in Louisiana. With this launch, Louisiana will officially become the 44th state in the United States to offer DraftKings daily fantasy sports, which today spans dozens of sports from NFL, MLB and NBA to Australian Football and various eSports. Home to three major professional sports franchises as well as multiple D-I collegiate programs, Louisiana fans will now have ample opportunities to compete across their favorite sports through DraftKings’ signature second-screen experience.