Connecticut State

OPINION: Connecticut sports gambling law hands FanDuel and DraftKings a fantasy sports duopoloy

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday, Yahoo officially exited the Connecticut fantasy sports marketplace in response to the state’s new law that requires any sports gambling or fantasy sports operator to first reach a cooperative agreement with either the state lottery or one of its two sanctioned tribes. At the same time, Connecticut granted DraftKings and FanDuel special permission to carry on their fantasy sports and sports gambling businesses, with the companies having struck deals with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Mohegan Tribe, respectively.

www.cdcgamingreports.com

