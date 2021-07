FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) is an interesting bird: mysterious and on the verge of extinction. If it disappears without a replacement, then along with the end of 3rd party cookies, advertisers may see a dramatic shift in the effectiveness of interest-based audience targeting. So despite recently announced delays in the retirement of 3rd party cookies in Chrome, it’s worth knowing what FLoC is all about. That’s exactly why I hosted a session on the topic at SMX Advanced earlier this year. Here are a few of the takeaways of the session.