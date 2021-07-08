Greenfield police investigating bee sculpture vandalism
GREENFIELD — Police are investigating damage done to one of the six bee sculptures in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief William Gordon, police received a report at around 2:30 a.m. that someone had pushed over the bee on Main Street closest to Miles Street. The caller, who allegedly told the individual they would call the police, described the person as a Black male with brown dreadlocks, Gordon said.www.recorder.com
