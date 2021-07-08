The Sportsman’s Corner: My to-do list in preparing for fall

As July begins, it is time to get involved in the things that make summertime special to all of us. The crazy weather is a bit of a distraction, and it seems impossible to plan ahead with the unpredictable thunderstorms, rain, and that unbearable stretch of rain and more rain. With that said, this column will focus on things we should put on our “to do” list in preparation for the fall. For this writer, that means getting ready and prepared for the upland bird season first and foremost. My two dogs are the number one priority and conditioning and training usually begin in August. Most summers, the dogs get a lot of exercise swimming and retrieving and that is starting up. An issue that most be addressed, however, is the condition of the matriarch, Dinah, who will turn 14 this fall. She is beginning to show signs of age and activities such as climbing or descending stairs and jumping into the truck can be an adventure. Being a realist, it is hard to imagine her being able to go full tilt although she really was able to hunt as long as ever last year. Her hearing, however, is a major challenge. Although she has never ranged far, last year there were times when she could not locate me in thick cover and that was bothersome to both of us. She usually would stop, and the beeper would help me locate her. Some of the covers are really thick, however, and she could get really lost, particularly in wind. One solution that is being considered is the tracker collars like the Garmin Alpha. The unit has a screen on the handheld controller that shows you where the dog is in compass direction and distance. In the past, hunters that I have guided had them and they work well. My hang-up has been that, to me, your bird dog should work close enough to track visually or by sound. The idea of a dog going on point 200 yards away does not fit my idea of what upland hunting is all about, but being to avoid losing my old, deaf dog might induce me to pick one up.