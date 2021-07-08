Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Public Library’s Nichelle M. Hayes receives Library Journal’s ‘Mover and Shaker’ national honor

indypl.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNichelle M. Hayes, the founding leader of The Indianapolis Public Library’s Center for Black Literature & Culture (CBLC) at Central Library, was one of 46 people honored as a 2021 “Mover and Shaker” by the national publication Library Journal. Founded in 1876, Library Journal is one of the oldest and most esteemed trade publications covering the library field and has the highest circulation of any librarianship journal.

www.indypl.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Vivica A. Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Library#Library Journal#Mover And Shaker#Cblc#Central Library#African#Cbcl#Arlington High School#The Library Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy