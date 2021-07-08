Indianapolis Public Library’s Nichelle M. Hayes receives Library Journal’s ‘Mover and Shaker’ national honor
Nichelle M. Hayes, the founding leader of The Indianapolis Public Library’s Center for Black Literature & Culture (CBLC) at Central Library, was one of 46 people honored as a 2021 “Mover and Shaker” by the national publication Library Journal. Founded in 1876, Library Journal is one of the oldest and most esteemed trade publications covering the library field and has the highest circulation of any librarianship journal.www.indypl.org
