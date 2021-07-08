A booming digital health market, and an elusive trifecta

The Latest survey report on Global Private Healthcare Market sheds lights on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, Private Healthcare organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are The Private Clinic, London Welbeck Hospital, The Huntercombe Group, HCA Management Services, L.P., Nuffield Health, CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC, Alliance Medical, The London Clinic, Care UK, Hospital of St. John's & St. Elizabeth, Spire Healthcare Group plc., Ramsay Health Care, Aspen Healthcare (A Sub. Of Tenet Healthcare), Vein Centre Limited, St Martins Healthcare, The Bournemouth Private Clinic Limited, BMI Healthcare, King Edward VII's Hospital, KIMS Hospital, 3fivetwo Group & Bupa Cromwell Hospital.
Comments / 0