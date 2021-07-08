Cancel
‘Leverage: Redemption’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else You Need to Know About the Reboot

Leverage is back. Eight years have passed since viewers last checked in with the motley crew of Robin Hood-esque thieves who made it their mission to steal from the rich and powerful and give to the more deserving. Now, the series — which aired on TNT from 2008 to 2012 — is back in a reboot for Amazon‘s IMDb TV.

