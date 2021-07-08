‘Leverage: Redemption’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else You Need to Know About the Reboot

The Latina takeover of the DC Cinematic Universe continues, and this writer is very much here for it. The Batgirl movie has had a hard time getting to the big screen, and that is saying something considering some of the DC projects that have really struggled over the years. It was going to be brought to the big screen by Joss Whedon before it was widely reported that he was a terrible person and promptly left the project. The movie picked up some new directors this year in the form of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and it will be the first DC project to make its debut on HBO Max. Since then, there haven't been any more details until a shortlist came out earlier this week. It seems that the shortlist was really more of a tease since Deadline is reporting that actress and singer Leslie Grace, who had her breakout role in In Heights last month, has been cast as Batgirl, aka. Barbara Gordon.