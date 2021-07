How about some summertime blues! Just tune in Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon till 2pm on AshevilleFM! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and for one week following at ashevillefm.org! I’ve got tracks from new releases coming your way by Otis Rush, Guy Davis and Joe Bonamassa! I’ll also treat you with classic cuts from Tommy Castro, Marcia Ball, Irma Thomas, Tracy Nelson, Steve Freund and BB King! The Notcho’ Blues Artists this week are the New Riders of the Purple Sage! Get your summer fun blues on with the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues this Thursday for 2 hrs. of mind flowing, butt crowing blues!