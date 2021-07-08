Cancel
Greensboro, NC

W. Cone Boulevard Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Rehabilitation Begin July 12

Greensboro, North Carolina
Beginning Monday, July 12, and continuing through Friday, July 23, W. Cone Boulevard between Battleground Avenue and Dellwood Drive will have occasional lane closures in both the east and west bound lanes. Closures will take place each day from 9 am to 4 pm. See map for locations.

Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

Questions? Call Jay Guffey at 336-373-7779.

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

