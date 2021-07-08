W. Cone Boulevard Lane Closures Due to Sewer Line Rehabilitation Begin July 12

Beginning Monday, July 12, and continuing through Friday, July 23, W. Cone Boulevard between Battleground Avenue and Dellwood Drive will have occasional lane closures in both the east and west bound lanes. Closures will take place each day from 9 am to 4 pm. See map for locations.

Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

Questions? Call Jay Guffey at 336-373-7779.