Why prosecutor won’t charge Chad Daybell in death of Lori Daybell’s fourth husband
Prosecutors in Arizona have declined to charge Chad Daybell in connection to the death of Lori Vallow Daybell’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow. In a letter from Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel to Chandler Arizona Police, the reason for not charging Chad is listed as “no reasonable likelihood of conviction.” Last month an Arizona grand jury indicted Lori Daybell for conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the July 11, 2019 shooting death of Charles Vallow.www.idahostatesman.com
