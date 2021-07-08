Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s Status For SummerSlam, WWE’s Talks With Lesnar
Brock Lesnar is one of the top stars in WWE, but it’s been a while since fans have seen him on TV. The Beast Incarnate dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year, and he has yet to return. SummerSlam is right around the corner and fans couldn’t help but wonder if WWE would bring in Lesnar as the company is reportedly trying to make the show a WrestleMania level event.stillrealtous.com
