Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s Status For SummerSlam, WWE’s Talks With Lesnar

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrock Lesnar is one of the top stars in WWE, but it’s been a while since fans have seen him on TV. The Beast Incarnate dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year, and he has yet to return. SummerSlam is right around the corner and fans couldn’t help but wonder if WWE would bring in Lesnar as the company is reportedly trying to make the show a WrestleMania level event.

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Lesnar
Person
Drew Mcintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summerslam#Pro Wrestling#Combat#Backstage News#Status For Summerslam#Universal Champion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Major AEW Signing News Leaks

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar is currently a free-agent. AEW have been targetting the free agents to sign and huge names like Daniel Bryan and recently CM Punk’s name popped up. Brock Lesnar to AEW as well?. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that AEW had four big...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Drops Matt Riddle Bombshell

‘The Original Bro’ Matt Riddle has accomplished quite a lot during his relatively short time in a WWE ring as not only was he a standout for WWE NXT but is also a former WWE United States Champion. However one thing that you probably won’t see out of Riddle anytime soon is a match against former WWE Universal Champion – Brock Lesnar. Is Brock Lesnar eligible for an ‘imminent’ WWE return?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Return ‘Blocked’ By Big Name

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most dominant pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He had two tremendous runs in WWE, both of which resulted in him winning major World Championships and being a huge draw for fans. Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television ever since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year. Brock Lesnar was also previously called out by a Superstar from Monday Night RAW.
WWEtheringreport.com

Reason Why Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley Isn't Taking Place At SUMMERSLAM Revealed

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has made no secret of the fact that he wants to face Brock Lesnar given their shared MMA and wrestling backgrounds, and it has become something of a dream match for fans. Unfortunately, they've yet to cross paths in the squared circle, and it doesn't exactly help that The Beast is currently M.I.A.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley Isn’t Happening

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling. For a long time now Lashley has made it clear he wants to face off against Brock Lesnar in any way possible. For a very long time...
WWEPWMania

Paul Heyman Talks Brock Lesnar’s Return & Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of UK Metro and said he will deal with the pending Brock Lesnar issue when he has to. Lesnar has been away from WWE since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. He had Heyman by his side at that point, but since then Heyman has linked up with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who has a history with Lesnar. Heyman was asked where his allegiance may lie if and when Lesnar returns to WWE.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Brock Lesnar Looks VERY Different While Carving Meat

Don’t give him a weapon. There are certain wrestlers who get your attention no matter what they are doing because they are that big of a personality. You know a wrestler like this when you see them and it can make for some very important moments. These people are going to make an impact even when they are not in the ring, which was the case again this week.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Massive WWE Star Steps Up To Bobby Lashley, But What About Brock Lesnar?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Monday Night Raw episode that aired Monday, July 19. Read at your own risk!. After John Cena made a surprise appearance at Money In The Bank and then confirmed his match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 shortly after, fans began to wonder if the other major rumor surrounding the pay-per-view event is also true. Bobby Lashley was rumored to be possibly going up against legend Brock Lesnar on the big night but was surprised on the latest Monday Night Raw by Goldberg instead.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE star sends a tough message to Brock Lesnar

The wrestling world has been talking about the possible return to WWE of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for several months now. The wrestler is absent from the ring of the company from the now very distant Wrestlemania 36 and now rumors about the possible return of the wrestler are on the agenda.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘New Name’ After WWE Leaks

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar seems to have a new name now, as he had the nickname ‘The Bearded Butcher’ after joining their YouTube channel. His name was trending on social media earlier this week as his photos of him from an appearance on The Bearded Butchers YouTube channel started surfacing on social media.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Disrespected’ AEW Champion

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most dominant pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He had two tremendous runs in WWE, both of which resulted in him winning major World Championships and being a huge draw for fans. Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television ever since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year. Brock Lesnar was also recently called out by a Superstar from Monday Night RAW.

Comments / 0

Community Policy