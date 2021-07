A New York City man that police say is responsible for moving a significant amount of drugs from New York City to Ontario County is now behind bars. 40-year old Johnny Ray Rogers, of Brooklyn, is accused of selling Fentanyl with another man to the Ontario Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit in 2018. Police learned of Rogers’s identity in 2019 and in September of that year he was indicted on multiple felony counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Unable to locate Rogers, a valid address for him in Brooklyn was finally discovered and authorities from Delaware County arrested him Wednesday.