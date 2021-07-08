Level Plains Police recognized for outstanding service
Level Plains Police Officers were recognized for service “above and beyond the call of duty” by Level Plains Police Chief Johnny Summers at the city council meeting April 4. Summer commended the officers for their “hard work, professionalism and compassion” during the course of several recent local situations. From left, are Officer Selwyn Lynn, Reserve Officer Lamar Waters, Sgt. Marcus Alexander, Summers and Lt. Johnny Williams.www.southeastsun.com
