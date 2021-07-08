Local drug task force receives $63,000 in grant funding
COLUMBUS- Drug task forces will receive a collective $2 million in grant funding from the state following an announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this week. Part of the RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund, local forces such as the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force and the Southern Ohio Task Force will be among the 27 groups in Ohio that take-on drug trafficking organizations while raising awareness for substance abuse.www.newswatchman.com
Comments / 0