Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pike County, OH

Local drug task force receives $63,000 in grant funding

By Patrick Keck News Watchman Editor
newswatchman.com
 15 days ago

COLUMBUS- Drug task forces will receive a collective $2 million in grant funding from the state following an announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this week. Part of the RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund, local forces such as the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force and the Southern Ohio Task Force will be among the 27 groups in Ohio that take-on drug trafficking organizations while raising awareness for substance abuse.

www.newswatchman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Fayette, OH
Pike County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Education
Pike County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
County
Pike County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Ohio Attorney General#Southern Ohio#Columbus Drug#Major Crimes Task Force#Pike Ross#Sotf#The News Watchman#The Ohio General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
HealthABC News

At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin

TOKYO -- About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief said hours before Friday night's opening ceremony. Medical director Jonathan Finnoff said 567 of the American athletes had filled out their health histories as they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy