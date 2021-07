Parts of Montgomery County are still without power and road access after a flurry of severe thunderstorms washed over the area on Wednesday afternoon and early evening. “As of right now, we have about 7,300 customers that are still impacted from last night’s storm. But I will say that at the height of the storm … the most number of customers that we had out at one time was around 86,000 customers,” said Greg Smore, a PECO spokesperson. “We’ve brought in about 630 additional field employees and contractors that are going to be available to help support our restoration efforts.”