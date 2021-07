Twenty-seven years ago country music star Toby Keith released his song, “Who’s That Man.”. After the success of his debut album, Should’ve Been a Cowboy, in 1993, Toby Beith released his second studio album, Boomtown, in 1994. The album was eventually certified platinum by RIAA for selling over one million copies. It also produced four hit singles on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. “Big Ol Truck” landed in the 15th spot, “Upstairs Downtown” help the 10th spot, and “You Ain’t Much Fun” landed in the second spot on the chart. But today we’re talking about the most successful single from the album, “Who’s That Man.”