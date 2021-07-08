Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

HunnyPoker: The First Online P2P Poker Game on BSC Yield Aggregator

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love Texas Hold’em, try your luck to win more HUNNY from HunnyPoker. HunnyPoker is the first online peer-to-peer poker game integrated with a BSC yield aggregator to create an immersive online poker experience for all users. PancakeHunny aims to create more utility via gamification and with all transactions and settlements done on smart contracts, it removes the “trust issue” where third-party agents are involved on traditional online poker platforms, thus giving users the confidence to enjoy themselves in a safe environment. Games as such will help further build a stronger community and the unique profit-sharing model, it gives users a sense of ownership, reaping benefits as PancakeHunny grows. HUNNY can be used for yield farming, HunnyLottery, purchasing HunnyBunnies NFT, HunnyPoker, and many more upcoming games. Earn as you stake, win as you play.

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker Games#Online Poker#Poker Online#Bsc#Hunnypoker#Bsc Yield Aggregator#Texas Hold#Hunnylottery#Hunnybunnies#Hunnyjar#Hunnybees#Bumblebees#Hunnybee Bumblebee#Bnb#The Dev Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Gambling
Related
Pennsylvania Statepokerfuse.com

WSOP Joins Regulated Online Poker Market in Pennsylvania

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) brand launched its real-money online poker room in Pennsylvania on Monday, becoming the fourth online poker operator to join what is currently the largest regulated market in the US. At approximately 2pm local time, WSOP PA hosted its first real money game in an...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Spribe: today’s poker is not just a game for professionals

Shalva Bukia, product director at Spribe, examines the evolution of poker, and looks at how an ecosystem that had “ceased to be entertaining” has thrived during the pandemic period and what needs to be done to ensure that that continues. The pandemic has been a true black swan moment. But...
GamblingSouth Coast Today

Free Online Casino Games

Free sport casino is a sort of internet casino that offers free slot machine games. These free games aren’t real money games. They’re virtual casino games which may be played without paying any cash. You may play these games for fun and recreation, but you should keep in mind that the digital version of those games are just games of chance and chance and it is impossible to raise your probability of winning. In order to raise your probability of winning, you need to try to improve your abilities at slots machine games.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Relax Gaming launches Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels

Casino games supplier Relax Gaming has released the latest instalment to its Money Train series of slots with the launch of Money Cart 2 Bonus Reels. Launched exclusively for the UK market, the new 5x4 slot sees the crew from the original hit reunited, featuring character combos, re-spins, free spins, and new reels to unlock.
MarketsNEWSBTC

AscendEX Lists Sentinel Token (DVPN)

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, will be announcing the listing of Sentinel token (DVPN) under the pair USDT/DVPN on July 13 at 1 p.m. UTC. Sentinel is a network of nodes that share their bandwidth, on which Decentralized VPNs...
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

Online Poker in the UK: Independent Guide for Players

Legalized online poker and igaming as a whole is huge in the UK market. Online poker, casino games and sports betting is all legal and highly regulated in the UK making it a safe and legal and therefore popular option for people wanting to hit the online tables. All the...
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

888 eyes online poker expansion into three states in 2021

888 Holdings’ Senior Vice President and Head of US Yaniv Sherman said he believes the 888/WSOP network will expand into a third state—after Pennsylvania and Michigan—by year’s end. Considering the current landscape, the third state is likely to be West Virginia. The words come in an exclusive interview with Poker...
GamblingAndroid Headlines

Poker In The 21st Century: How Is Technology Changing Poker Games

Over the past decade, advancements in technology have been game-changers for nearly all industries in the modern world. Poker platforms and the games they offer are no exception to the rule. Today, poker platforms worldwide use technologies like AI, IoT, blockchain, or Video Assistant referees (VAR). Thanks to technology, these...
Gamblingcrossingbroad.com

World Series of Poker PA Is Now Live and Available Online

World Series of Poker PA from Caesars is now available to Pennsylvania online casino players. Following a success trial run, World Series of Poker PA now provides online players with an opportunity to jump into the action and cash big on a variety of bonuses by playing with one of the world’s most prestigious gaming brands.
Gamblingvivaglammagazine.com

No Poker Face Needed: Online Gambling Brings More Women to the Table

Are you beginning to think about the game of poker? Then you might picture this classic old movie scene – men chewing on cigars and making large bets, wearing brimmed hats, and sitting around a room so filled with smoke you could almost smell it on celluloid. Traditionally, poker has...
Gamblingurbanmatter.com

Reality With Regards to Succeeding at Online Casino

Online casino normally prefer to paint the image that a pleasant betting encounter is ensured with them, yet this isn’t generally the situation. Regardless of whether you do figure out how to win a payout on their site, pulling out your prizes isn’t pretty much as direct as it ought to hypothetically be. Notwithstanding, numerous amateurs haven’t took in these hard exercises about igaming right now. Try not to be put off, however. Things aren’t all awful – there is only some stuff you should be made mindful of. As, we will be illuminating our crowd today by sharing reality with regards to succeeding at online casinos. Discover more by free play casino games.
HobbiesVentureBeat

Zoom launches Live Game Night Poker with FlowPlay

Now you don’t have to complain about boring Zoom calls. Instead, you can play Zoom’s first game, Live Game Night Poker, courtesy of developer FlowPlay. The Seattle-based FlowPlay created this Texas Hold ‘Em game as a new app embedded within Zoom Meetings. The video app is available in the Zoom App Marketplace for those who are still stuck in long-distance communication, which I think is most of us.
Gamblingartvoice.com

3 Online Entertainment Options for Gamers

Do you consider yourself a gamer? Do you tend to stick to your gaming console and are starting to feel a bit bored of the current options? If so, it may be time to check out the world of online entertainment options that are perfect for gamers such as yourself. What’s great about online games is that every genre imaginable can be found and there are constantly new releases to check out. There’s no such thing as being bored by the options. Let’s take a look at three online entertainment options for gamers looking to inject some extra fun and excitement into their life.
Gamblingcoloradopols.com

Different Online Casino Slots

The much more the cash they pour, the more is going to be drained out of their fingers. In some casinos, the sport of gambling is not uncertain. It is most definitely a ideal scheme to rob cash from the gamblers. Numerous of the casinos encourage the gamblers to invest much more time in there. These casinos go to all levels to maintain the gamblers playing and dropping cash. They slow mind drain the individual to a point, that winning or dropping does not stay the quitting parameter any longer. These casinos provide totally free liquor to the gamers. In the hope of obtaining much more liquor or in the hangover of the alcohol they continue to play on and on till they are completely deprived and bankrupt. Placing all this together, gambling is not gambling any longer. It is a suicidal sport.
Video Gamescoingeek.com

CryptoFights enjoys explosive success on BSV blockchain

It was only a matter of time before an application came along that demonstrated the true power of BSV enterprise blockchain. It appears that moment has arrived, and the killer app is a popular game called CryptoFights by FYX Gaming. Right now, it’s experiencing exponential growth with over half a million daily on-chain transactions and growing.
Gamblinggisuser.com

Four Tips You Need To Know Before Playing Online Slot Games

The internet is filled with thousands of websites with the best online slots. In the modern world, there are several online casinos offering the best variety of slot games to gamblers, and they love to play this popular casino game because it helps them multiply their earnings. There are several ways to make more profit after signing up for an online casino.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

British online gambling yield declines to £533m in May

Britain’s Gambling Commission has revealed that gross gambling yield (GGY) from the online sector fell by 5 per cent compared to the previous month to just over £533m in May. Data from the biggest operators representing 80 per cent of the market shows that total bets increased by 1 per...
Video Gamesscrapdigest.com

Best Online Games To Play With Friends

You can still partake in playing games online with your buddies even if you can’t physically be with them. Having a good time isn’t only for kids, remember! Adults who play online games have been shown to benefit from everything from stress relief to improved overall well-being, which is something we all need as a little ‘pick me up’ from time to time.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Brazil Home to Online Poker "Elite" says PokerStars Ambassador Andre Akkari

The Brazilian Series of Poker (BSOP) is currently running on PokerStars, and although it may be a far cry from the boisterous rails and passionate poker fans that attend the live event, there's still something to be proud about for all Brazilians. That's according to PokerStars Ambassador Andre Akkari, who...
Michigan Stateplaymichigan.com

Live Dealer Casino Games Coming To Michigan With Evolution Approval

Evolution has been authorized to provide live dealer casino games here through its Southfield studios starting Thursday morning, the Michigan Gaming Control Board announced on Wednesday. Blackjack, baccarat and roulette will be the first live dealer casino games added on July 22. In the future, more games may be added.

Comments / 0

Community Policy