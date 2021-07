Arguably one of the month’s more exciting propositions, the Air Jordan 12 “Twist” is finally due to hit shelves this weekend. An ode to the silhouette’s OGs, this remixed offering directly pays homage to the “Cherry” colorway MJ frequently wore during the 1996-97 season. But while that may be the case, the blocking here is entirely unique, living up to the “Twist” namesake. Instead of flaunting the same bright mudguard and sole, the pair lightens the “University Red” tone’s load, only making use of it atop the metallic fixtures. The rest of the construction leans much closer to its inspiration despite the more abundant use of white neutrals.