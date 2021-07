Granite countertops have forever revolutionized interior housing spaces. From your neighbors' bathrooms to celebrity kitchens, it seems as if everybody has fallen in love with granite countertops at the same time. But it's not as if the love is unjustified. Over the years, granite countertops have become a staple in kitchens. They have evolved from luxury to necessity and for all the right reasons. Granite countertops are durable, easy to install, and unlike the late 90s, affordable. If you still do not understand the hype behind granite countertops, here are eight reasons to convince you otherwise.