The adidas Dame 7 Extended Play Features An “Opponent Advisory” Warning

By Jasmine Tang
sneakernews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month’s announcement of the Team USA basketball roster competing at the Tokyo Olympics was a dream come true for Damian Lillard. His arrival at the Team USA basketball training camp today brings him even closer to his goal of playing on an international level. While an Olympics-themed shoe may be in the works to honor Lillard’s milestone, the point guard has some other styles lined up in the meantime. Such propositions include the adidas Dame 7 Extended Play “Opponent Advisory,” in which the Blazers player channels his Dame D.O.L.L.A. rap persona.

