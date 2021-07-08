Tesla Could Trade 'Well Beyond' $900 Price Target Says Morgan Stanley Analyst

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.11.