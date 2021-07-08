Cancel
Tesla Could Trade 'Well Beyond' $900 Price Target Says Morgan Stanley Analyst

By Adam Eckert
Amid rising Chinese regulation concerns, the growing consensus is that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will face increased scrutiny in that market. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" that the firm has long expressed concern on the role of government policies, yet Morgan Stanley continues to recommend Tesla.

