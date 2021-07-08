Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates' Adam Frazier: Hits keep coming

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Frazier went 2-for-5 with a double and his fifth stolen base in Wednesday's 14-3 loss to Atlanta. He's collected four multi-hit games in his last eight starts and ranks first in the NL with 109 hits. Frazier approaches the trade deadline as one of the most sought-after available players. The left-handed hitting second baseman has a higher OPS against southpaws (.319/.390/.532) than he does against right-handed pitchers (.329/.398/.433) while playing nearly every day.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Ops#Second Baseman#Atlanta#Nl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Rumors: Chicago Continues to be Connected to Adam Frazier

The Pittsburgh Pirates are entering an integral part of the year for the rebuilding plans, the 2021 Trade Deadline. Tick, tick, tick… the 2021 Trade Deadline is just eight days away. The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to be one of the most active teams on this year’s market. They have multiple players who could be flipped by July 30th.
MLBYardbarker

Report: Mets Interested In All-Star 2B Adam Frazier

With the Mets looking to be buyers before the July 30 trade deadline, one of their potential targets is coming to town with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-game series beginning on Thursday night. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are showing interest in Pirates second baseman Adam...
MLBfangraphs.com

Adam Frazier Has Been Interesting So Far

Adam Frazier is a Pittsburgh Pirate. He’s also been good, which means contending teams will look to acquire him at the trade deadline. What organization wouldn’t want an above-average defender who’s also hitting .330/.397/.463? To give that another spin, his 137 wRC+ is third-best among second basemen with 300 or more plate appearances, right behind Max Muncy and Jose Altuve.
MLBaudacy.com

Report: Mets among teams in on Adam Frazier

The Mets are clear buyers heading into toward the trade deadline, currently holding a four game lead in the NL East, and Audacy MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that Adam Frazier could be on the team’s wish list for potential upgrades. According to Heyman, the Mets are one of the...
MLBrecordargusnews.com

Difo hit in ninth caps comeback as Pirates edge Mets 6-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Wilmer Difo’s tiebreaking single in the ninth inning capped Pittsburgh’s biggest comeback of the season, and the Pirates rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 6-5 Sunday. The NL East-leading Mets jumped out to a 5-0 lead against Chase De Jong in the first on a two-run homer by Francisco Lindor […]
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Even at the MLB All-Star Game, Adam Frazier is not immune from trade chatter

DENVER — Adam Frazier sat next to Bryan Reynolds at high-top tables set up under umbrellas in the middle on McGregor Square, an outdoor area located across from Coors Field. Both were wearing their Pirates uniforms and Denver-themed, New Balance sneakers they received through their shoe deals to commemorate the occasion.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Mets trade deadline target Adam Frazier fan of New York

Adam Frazier is garnering some interest on the trade market. The Mets are one of the teams interested in the Pirates second baseman, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. And why wouldn’t they be?. Frazier has been one of the best players in baseball this season, hitting .326/.396/.461 with a...
MLBIndiana Gazette

Reynolds, Frazier lead Pirates over Mets 4-1; Lindor injured

PITTSBURGH — Coming off their first All-Star appearances, Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier hit a two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a testy 4-1 victory over the New York Mets on Friday night. Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor left in the fifth inning with soreness on his...
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets Trade Rumors: Adam Frazier has caught the GM’s eye

Jul 6, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier (26) steps on second base and throws to first to complete a double play against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. Before the 2018 season, the New York...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Jacob Stallings hits walk-off slam as Pirates upend Mets

Jacob Stallings' two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 9-7 walk-off win over the visiting New York Mets. With the Mets leading 7-5, reliever Edwin Diaz (3-4) hit Ke'Bryan Hayes and walked Bryan Reynolds. After Ben Gamel struck out, John Nogowski's infield single loaded the bases.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets forget to play baseball, allow Pirates to 3 runs on infield hit

The New York Mets just recorded one of the most embarrassing plays that baseball fans will see this season. Let’s go ahead and chalk Sunday up as a rough one for New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker. In a road showdown against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-handed starter didn’t make it out of the first inning, giving up four hits and five earned runs.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets come from six runs behind to stun Pirates

Michael Conforto's two-run home run in the ninth inning gave the visiting New York Mets a comeback 7-6 win Sunday as they avoided being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Trailing 6-5 after the Pirates scored six in a wild first, Dominic Smith hit a leadoff single against Richard Rodriguez (4-2). Conforto followed with his fourth homer, to center, to make it 7-6.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks - 7/20/2021

Radio: KDKA-AM Diamondbacks SB Nation Site: AZ Snake Pit. Pirates: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.35 ERA) Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-0, 2.54 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute changes) Pirates. Adam Frazier (2B) Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B) Bryan Reynolds (CF) Ben Gamel (LF) John Nogowski (1B) Gregory Polanco (RF) Wilmer Difo (SS)
MLBSacramento Bee

Bumgarner expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-59, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-68, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (3-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-6, 5.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -132, Pirates +110; over/under is 9 runs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy