Pirates' Adam Frazier: Hits keep coming

Frazier went 2-for-5 with a double and his fifth stolen base in Wednesday's 14-3 loss to Atlanta. He's collected four multi-hit games in his last eight starts and ranks first in the NL with 109 hits. Frazier approaches the trade deadline as one of the most sought-after available players. The left-handed hitting second baseman has a higher OPS against southpaws (.319/.390/.532) than he does against right-handed pitchers (.329/.398/.433) while playing nearly every day.