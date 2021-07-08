Don’t waste your time being mad about HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot
HBO Max’s reboot of “Gossip Girl,” the soapiest teen soap that ever got soapy, is bad. But c’mon, what did you expect?. Since before TV critics could even share their thoughts on the new series, Twitter was flooded with subtweets and blind items about the show (new episodes now streaming Thursdays), hinting it was an impending bomb on the horizon. Something so bad it wasn’t even a little bit good.www.starnewsonline.com
Comments / 0