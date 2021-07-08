Royals' Jorge Soler: On bench Thursday
Soler will sit Thursday in Cleveland, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Soler has now found himself on the bench for three of the Royals' last five games. He'll be a free agent this winter, so the rebuilding team may not see too much reason to give him regular at-bats down the stretch given that he's hitting just .183/.279/.309 on the year. Jarrod Dyson will be the right fielder Thursday, with Ryan O'Hearn serving as the designated hitter.www.cbssports.com
