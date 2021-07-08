Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Jorge Soler: On bench Thursday

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Soler will sit Thursday in Cleveland, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Soler has now found himself on the bench for three of the Royals' last five games. He'll be a free agent this winter, so the rebuilding team may not see too much reason to give him regular at-bats down the stretch given that he's hitting just .183/.279/.309 on the year. Jarrod Dyson will be the right fielder Thursday, with Ryan O'Hearn serving as the designated hitter.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan O'hearn
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Jarrod Dyson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Right Fielder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBaudacy.com

Royals' Whit Merrifield blasts "unprofessional" ESPN for lack of Salvador Perez Home Run Derby coverage

Royals fans have had a (probably somewhat fair) bone to pick with ESPN since last week's Home Run Derby. Though Perez was eliminated in the event's first round -- losing to eventual repeat-champion Pete Alonso -- he certainly went out swinging; his score (28 dingers) was the second-highest first-round total of anyone in the derby. Perez's only mistake was getting matched up against Alonso in the first round, which is, of course, not actually his mistake at all. Almost immediately, Alonso's record-breaking first round (35 dingers) overshadowed Perez's performance -- both on the field and in the broadcast booth. Kansas City wasn't super thrilled about the lack of love given to Perez, and on Monday morning's Cody and Gold, Perez's teammate Whit Merrifield expressed some of those same sentiments.
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals-Indians start delayed by rain Thursday

The Kansas City Royals-Cleveland Indians game will be delayed due to rain Thursday. First pitch was initially scheduled for 7:10pm ET between the Royals' Danny Duffy and the Indians' Zach Plesac. The expectation is that the game will still be played after a brief delay. numberFire’s models project Duffy for...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jarrod Dyson joining Royals' bench Friday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Jarrod Dyson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Indians. Dyson recorded his fifth double of the season and struck out twice on Thursday in a start. He is yielding right field to Ryan O'Hearn on Friday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: 3 big underperformers at season’s midpoint

Tuesday night’s All-Star game marked the inexact, but traditional, midpoint of the major league season. After a hot 16-9 start that put them in first place, the KC Royals dropped off significantly, having a 7-20 record in June and ultimately falling into last place in the American League Central at 36-53.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former KC Royals finding tough times in Baltimore

The brief time off the All-Star Break affords major league players ends tonight for the KC Royals when they host Baltimore to kick off a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The weekend contests pit two once-proud franchises fallen on prolonged bad times, a pair of clubs who started this season well but unceremoniously flopped. The Orioles led the American League East for several early April days and lingered close to .500 through the first week of May; the Royals led the Central as late as the beginning of play May 5.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles strike early to back up Jorge López in 8-4 win over Royals, ending five-game losing streak

An early hit parade helped the Orioles build a massive early lead Saturday night in Kansas City, one they used to secure an 8-4 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Ramón Urías led the way with a pair of run-scoring singles, while Cedric Mullins doubled twice as one of four Orioles with a multi-hit game to help end a five-game losing streak and give the Orioles (29-62) their second win in ...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: Hunter Dozier takes blame for frustrating start to season

It is a tale as old as time. A player has a good season or two, receives a multi-year contract from their organization, and never seems to find those good seasons again. While it’s a bit early to call the entirety of Hunter Dozier’s contract with the KC Royals a bust, he hasn’t gotten off to a good start in the first year of a four-year, $25 million contract.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals lineup for Thursday: Game No. 85

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here are the lineups for Thursday’s game between the Royals and Indians. Progressive Field, 7:10 p.m. Where: Progressive Field, 7:10 p.m. Teams: Indians (42-42) vs. Royals (36-50). TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM and WMMS and Indians radio network. Starting pitchers: RHP Zach Plesac (3-4, 4.14) vs....
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Heads to bench

O'Hearn is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers. The Royals' regular starting nine will be a man short with the game taking place in a National League park. O'Hearn will be the one to make way on this occasion, with Jorge Soler starting in right field.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jackie Bradley on Brewers' bench versus Royals

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackie Bradley is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals. Bradley, a lefty hitter, is taking a seat against the Royals' southpaw. Tyrone Taylor is covering center field and hitting fifth while Avisail Garcia starts in right and hits cleanup. Willy Adames is batting second after cleaning up last game.
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLBKenosha News.com

Royals ride home runs by Ryan O'Hearn, Jorge Soler past Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers batting order failed to answer the bell for an early start Tuesday. Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Brewers 5-2 in a game that began four hours early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals.
MLBarcamax.com

Kansas City Royals win again in Milwaukee, complete season sweep of Brewers

The Kansas City Royals benefited from three unearned runs in the sixth inning, capped by Nicky Lopez’s bases-loaded two-run double with two outs, to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 at American Family Field on Wednesday afternoon. Five of the six Royals’ runs were unearned as they took advantage of two...
MLBIola Register

Soler, O’Hearn go deep in KC win over Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Tuesday in a game that began early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals. The start time was moved up four hours at American...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB trade rumors: Latest updates on Mariners’ Mitch Haniger, Twins’ Nelson Cruz, Royals’ Whit Merrifield

Here’s a quick roundup of MLB trade rumors making news with the July 30 trade deadline just eight days away. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports that “One rival executive believes (the Mariners) will need to be ‘blown away’ to trade outfielder Mitch Haniger, but the expectation remains they will listen to offers on Haniger, third baseman Kyle Seager and any pitcher signed to one-year contracts, most notably right-handed Kendall Graveman.”
MLBLeavenworth Times

Time is running out for Soler, Royals with deadline approaching

I remember the day Jorge Soler became the Kansas City Royals' home run king at the tail end of the 2019 season as the Royals recorded their second consecutive 100-loss season – a feat that hadn't been accomplished since 2006. Soler's 48 home runs bested Mike Moustakas' record of 38...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: 3 outfielders to trade for and pair with Mike Trout

The LA Angels appear to be possibly getting Mike Trout back from injury soon. Trout has began running, which is a huge step in his road to recovery. The Angels will no doubt improve when their franchise player gets back. Therefore, they’ll consider buying at the trade deadline. If they do, there are a few outfielders who are speculated to be on the trade block that would be great to pair with Trout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy