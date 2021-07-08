Cancel
NFL

Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Looking for extension

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Jones' absence from June minicamp seemingly was related to his desire for a contract extension, Darren Urban of azcardinals.com reports. Jones is believed to have made a full recovery from the season-ending biceps tear he suffered Week 5 last year. Prior to that, he recorded 11 or more sacks in five straight seasons, averaging 14.5 per year from 2015 to 2019. Now entering the final season of a five-year, $82.5 million contract, Jones should have more pass-rushing help in Arizona after the team signed DE J.J. Watt at the beginning of the offseason. Assuming everything gets worked out with his contract, Jones is well-positioned to return to double-digit sack territory.

www.cbssports.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#J J Watt#American Football#Azcardinals Com#De J J Watt
