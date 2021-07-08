Cancel
Decatur County, IN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Decatur by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Decatur The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Decatur County in central Indiana * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 300 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Greensburg, Adams, Milford, Westport, Millhousen, Letts and Burney. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
