Economy

Offer Update - Offer Declared Unconditional

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 15 days ago

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. 8 July 2021. CASH OFFER. FOR. GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED. BY. CPI...

www.sharecast.com

Economy
BusinessLife Style Extra

Proactis Holdings

Proactis Holdings (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangment in relation to the cash acquisition of Proactis Holdings (UK, constituent) by Cafe Bidco Limited (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE...
RetailShareCast

PrimaryBid Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF SIGMAROC PLC.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Daily Mail and General Tru Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
Traveltravelworldnews.com

Czech Tourism Is Ready to Welcome Tourists, Offers Summer Destination Update

This summer feels like a special one. We’re reopening cities, sights, and borders with a new sense of gratitude this year, and we’re thrilled to have travelers here to join us!. Whether you’re one of the “keen and cautious” travelers hitting the road this summer, or you’re just here for...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

John Laing Regulatory News (JLG)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. FIL Limited. City of registered office (if applicable) Hamilton. Country of registered office (if applicable) Bermuda. 4. Details...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FTSE UK Series Market Consultation

FTSE UK Index Series Market Consultation - Invitation to Respond. FTSE Russell is inviting index users to participate in a market consultation to review whether any potential, proposed changes to the UK Listing Regime as a result of the Hill Review and the associated FCA consultation should potentially result in changes to the eligibility criteria for the FTSE UK Index Series.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kraken Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire PanGeo And Announces Public Offering Of Units

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Kraken Robotics Inc. (" Kraken" or the " Company") (TSXV: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada's Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement (the " PanGeo Agreement") whereby Kraken Robotics Systems Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kraken, will acquire all of the issued share capital of PGH Capital Inc. (" PGH Capital") on substantially similar terms to those set out in the non-binding letter of intent dated April 8, 2021, and disclosed in the Company's press release dated April 9, 2021 (the " PanGeo Transaction"). PGH Capital operates its business through its subsidiaries, PanGeo Subsea Inc. and PanGeo Subsea Scotland Limited (collectively with PGH Capital, " PanGeo"). PanGeo is a private Canadian services company specializing in high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions for the sub-seabed with offices in St. John's, Newfoundland and Aberdeen, United Kingdom. PanGeo's assets consist primarily of human capital, know-how and equipment comprised mostly of sub bottom imaging units and acoustic imaging units that are used to provide sub-seabed survey services.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 4-Canada offers support for aerospace as election looms

MONTREAL, July 15 (Reuters) - Canada and Quebec are ready to spend a combined C$693 million ($550 million) on aerospace projects that cut carbon emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, a boost for high-tech jobs ahead of an expected fall federal election. The total will be shared between...
EconomyShareCast

Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights

(the "Company", the "Group" or "Belvoir") Belvoir Group PLC (AIM: BLV), a leading UK property franchise group, announces that it has allotted 30,612 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") following the exercise of share options by a group employee, held under the terms of the Company's CSOP share option scheme.
EconomyShareCast

Thursday preview: UK jobs, Asos in the spotlight

Investors' focus on Thursday will be on the latest UK jobs data which according to some economists might surprise to the upside, even if only on account of methodological changes. 5,972.61. 16:22 15/07/21. n/a. n/a. 6,386.71. 16:22 15/07/21. n/a. n/a. 1,220.84. 16:22 15/07/21. n/a. n/a. 2,531.40. 16:22 15/07/21. -1.43%. -36.84.
BusinessShareCast

UK plc revenues plunged £349bn in pandemic - survey. UK company revenues plunged by a record £349bn in the first year of the Covid-19 crisis but a strong recovery is under way, according to a survey. US close: Stocks end session lower as Q2 earnings begin to roll in. Wall...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Supporter Who Protested Against Vaccinations Dies of COVID-19

Linda Zuern, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and a protester against COVID-19 vaccines, has died of coronavirus. She lived in Bourne, Massachusetts. She was 70. Zuern reportedly contracted the virus after visiting her mother in South Dakota, following the death of her father. During their return trip to Bourne, both women contracted the illness, the Cape Cod Times reported.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.

