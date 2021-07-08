Offer Update - Offer Declared Unconditional

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Kraken Robotics Inc. (" Kraken" or the " Company") (TSXV: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada's Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement (the " PanGeo Agreement") whereby Kraken Robotics Systems Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kraken, will acquire all of the issued share capital of PGH Capital Inc. (" PGH Capital") on substantially similar terms to those set out in the non-binding letter of intent dated April 8, 2021, and disclosed in the Company's press release dated April 9, 2021 (the " PanGeo Transaction"). PGH Capital operates its business through its subsidiaries, PanGeo Subsea Inc. and PanGeo Subsea Scotland Limited (collectively with PGH Capital, " PanGeo"). PanGeo is a private Canadian services company specializing in high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions for the sub-seabed with offices in St. John's, Newfoundland and Aberdeen, United Kingdom. PanGeo's assets consist primarily of human capital, know-how and equipment comprised mostly of sub bottom imaging units and acoustic imaging units that are used to provide sub-seabed survey services.