Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTY At 258 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Trenton, or near Flat Rock, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Trenton and Riverview around 310 PM EDT. Grosse Ile around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Melvindale, Gibraltar, New Boston, Rockwood, Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Shores, Ecorse, Grosse Pointe Woods, Woodhaven and Lincoln Park. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.