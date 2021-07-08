Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Net Asset Value Weekly to 02 Jul 2021

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 15 days ago

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited. (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 112635) Registered Office: IFC1, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE1 4BP. Weekly Announcement of Estimated Net Asset Values. The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information. As at 02 July 2021 the estimated...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nav
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Asset Value#Company#Sedol Weekly Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546) Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658. Net Asset Value. As at the close of business on 22 July 2021 the...
Marketsnatlawreview.com

SEC Raises Qualified Client Net Worth And Assets Under Management Thresholds

As of Aug. 16, 2021, the SEC has raised the “qualified client” net worth threshold, from $2.1 million to $2.2 million, and the assets under management threshold, from $1 million to $1.1 million. Clients that entered into advisory contracts in reliance on the lower thresholds prior to the effective date...
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Gambling.com Group Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling.com Group Limited (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,250,000 ordinary shares offered by the Company at a price of $8.00 per ordinary share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 787,500 ordinary shares from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was. -Â Â Â Â Â Â excluding income, 1086.4p. -Â Â Â...
MarketsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (the "Company") announces that on Thursday 22 July 2021 it purchased 325,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 274.1 pence per share, to be held in treasury. Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 271,233,024 ordinary shares of 1p each,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: JUPW), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 11,066,258 shares (the "Company Offering Shares") of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock") to be issued by the Company, 540,884 shares (the "Selling Stockholder Shares") of Common Stock to be issued by certain selling stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of the Company and warrants (the "Company Warrants") to purchase up to 11,607,142 shares of Common Stock, at a price to the public of $2.79 per Company Offering Share/Selling Stockholder Share and $0.01 per Company Warrant. The Company Warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance with the exercise price of 2.79 per share and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses, are expected to be $32.5 million.
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OFS Credit Company Provides June 2021 Net Asset Value Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) - Get Report ("OFS Credit," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") equity and debt securities, today announced the following net asset value ("NAV") estimate as of June 30, 2021. Management's unaudited estimate of the...
Stocksinvesting.com

TIPS And Commodities Led Returns For Asset Classes Last Week

Inflation-indexed Treasuries and commodities were the top performers last week for the major asset classes, based on a set of exchange traded funds. The iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSE:TIP) rallied for a fourth straight week, gaining 0.8% over the five trading days through Friday, July 16. The gain lifted the fund to a record high.
MarketsLife Style Extra

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value 16-Jul-2021 / 17:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Financial Reportswealthmanagement.com

Schwab Adds $108.8B in Net Assets During Q2

Charles Schwab hit an implied year-to-date organic growth rate of 8% in “core net new assets” as individual advisors and individual clients brought net new assets of $257 billion to the firm in the first half of the year, of which $108.8 billion could be attributed to the second quarter.
Economythebalance.com

What Is an Asset?

An asset is any resource of value, tangible or intangible, that is owned by an individual, a company, or a government with the expectation that it will provide an economic benefit. Learn how assets work, what types of assets there are, and how they impact you. Definition and Examples of...
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI – 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55. The Company announces that 90,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 645.50 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in...
MarketsShareCast

Darktrace ups guidance as cybersecurity demand surges

Darktrace increased its guidance for the current financial year as organisations spend to protect themselves from cyberattacks. The cybersecurity company said it expected annualised recurring revenue (ARR) of at least $340m (£246m) for the year to the end of June 2021 - up 44% from a year earlier. Revenue for the year to the end of June will be at last $278m, reflecting growth of at least 40% with the gross margin stable.
BusinessShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

("Premier Miton" or the "Company") Premier Miton Group plc (AIM: PMI) has been notified that today, an award over 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company ('Shares') in the form of a nil cost contingent share award, granted on 10 July 2018 and which vested on 12 July 2021, was automatically exercised in favour of Mike O'Shea, a PDMR. The Shares are satisfied from an Employee Benefit Trust. Of those Shares awarded, 141,601 Shares were sold today to satisfy the resultant income tax and National Insurance liability and the balance of 158,339 Shares will transfer to Mike O'Shea in satisfaction of the award.
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 68,650 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 933.33 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Marketsadvisorhub.com

Retained Advisors Account for Bulk of Morgan Stanley’s Net New Asset Growth, Execs Say

Retained advisors adding new clients and consolidating existing client assets have fueled the “vast majority” of Morgan Stanley’s net new asset growth, according to two executives. That’s true even though the wirehouse eventually expects its self-directed and workplace channels will contribute significantly to inflows, the two executives said. Net new...
Economybankingexchange.com

Assets Targeting ‘Net Zero’ Approaching Half of Global AUM

A global investment industry drive to align investment portfolios with a ‘net zero’ emissions target is approaching half of all global assets under management (AUM). The Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, launched in December 2020, last week confirmed that an additional 41 asset managers, representing $6.8 trillion in assets, have pledged to work with clients to achieve net zero alignment across their portfolios.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Result of AGM

("B.P. Marsh" or the "Company") B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc (AIM: BPM), the specialist investor in early stage financial services businesses, is pleased to announce that all the resolutions considered and voted upon by shareholders were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held today. For further information:. B.P. Marsh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy