Flood Advisory issued for Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Decatur The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Decatur County in central Indiana * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 221 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greensburg, Adams, Milford, Westport, St. Paul, Millhousen, Sandusky, Letts, Newpoint, Clarksburg and Lake Santee.