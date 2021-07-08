Flood Warning issued for Bee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Bee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Aransas River Near Skidmore affecting Bee County. For the Aransas River...including Skidmore...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Aransas River Near Skidmore. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 31.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is currently cresting near 31.4 feet and is expected to begin a slow fall to below flood stage by Sunday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Flow approaches the lower sides of the bridge on Corigan Road. Cattle, irrigation pumps and farm equipment flood from the headwaters in Poesta and Aransas Creeks to Copano Bay. Major lowland flooding of crop and pasture land causes significant damages. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Aransas River Skidmore 13.0 31.4 Fri 8 am 23.2 11.4 5.1 2.7 1.9