Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockland, Westchester by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rockland; Westchester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BERGEN...SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning has weakened and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. However heavy rain is still possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 PM.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0