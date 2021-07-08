Severe Weather Statement issued for Geauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Geauga THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GEAUGA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.