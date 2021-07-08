Cancel
Khaled Awad, accused of stabbing Rabbi Shlomo Noginski multiple times outside Jewish school in Boston, charged with civil rights violation and armed assault

By Cassie McGrath
Khaled Awad, who was accused of stabbing Rabbi Shlomo Noginski multiple times, was charged with a civil rights violation with injury and armed assault and battery on Thursday at a dangerousness hearing. Awad, 24, of Brighton, has strong views against Jews, Christians and American Culture, prosecutors said in court as...

