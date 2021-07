BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens of witnesses have now taken the stand in Rodney Reed’s evidentiary hearing, and testimony continued on Wednesday. Reed’s attorneys have spent the last two days presenting new evidence they say points to Reed’s innocence and implicates another man in the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of Stacey Stites. The state’s attorneys have responded by asking the court to question the credibility of the new witness testimony presented throughout this hearing — and their motivation for coming forward all these years later.