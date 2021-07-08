Cancel
Financial Reports

Holding(s) in Company

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 15 days ago

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i. 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer. 2. Reason...

Financial Reports

Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP

Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the...
Stocks

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 150,402 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 954.46 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Business

Vodafone Regulatory News (VOD)

In March 2019, Vodafone Group Plc ('Vodafone') issued a two-tranche mandatory convertible bond ('MCB'), the first tranche of which (£1,720,000,000 1.20 per cent. Subordinated Mandatory Convertible Bonds; ISIN XS1960588850) matured on 12 March 2021, and the second tranche of which is due to mature in March 2022. In order to satisfy the conversion of the first tranche of the MCB, 1,426,710,898 shares were issued from existing shares held in treasury. Between (i) 22 March 2021 and 18 May 2021, and (ii) 19 May 2021 and 23 July 2021, Vodafone undertook irrevocable and non-discretionary share buy-back programmes to reduce the issued share capital of Vodafone to partially offset the increase in the issued share capital as a result of the maturing of the first tranche of the MCB (the 'Programmes'). Vodafone today announces it will commence a new irrevocable and non-discretionary share buy-back programme (the 'New Programme'). The sole purpose of the New Programme is to further reduce the issued share capital of Vodafone to partially offset the increase in the issued share capital as a result of the maturing of the first tranche of the MCB.
Markets

Transaction in Own Shares

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (the "Company") announces that on Thursday 22 July 2021 it purchased 325,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 274.1 pence per share, to be held in treasury. Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 271,233,024 ordinary shares of 1p each,...
Markets

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Daily Mail and General Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
Markets

FTSE UK Series Market Consultation

FTSE UK Index Series Market Consultation - Invitation to Respond. FTSE Russell is inviting index users to participate in a market consultation to review whether any potential, proposed changes to the UK Listing Regime as a result of the Hill Review and the associated FCA consultation should potentially result in changes to the eligibility criteria for the FTSE UK Index Series.
Markets

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
Business

Rule 2.9 Announcement

AVAST PLC (the "Company") In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeover Code"), the Company confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, it had in issue 1,031,714,334 ordinary shares of GBP 0.10 each with voting rights and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (excluding shares held in treasury). Therefore, the total number of shares with full voting rights in the Company at the above date was 1,031,714,334. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for the Company's ordinary shares is GB00BDD85M81 and the Company's LEI number is 213800IR8G8LCZH4BO27.
Stocks

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI – 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55. The Company announces that 90,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 645.50 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in...
Economy

Form 8.3 - ST.MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC ORD

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
Business

Revolut set to fetch 24bn pound valuation at funding round, Sky reports

A fund raising round is set to turn Revolut into the most valuable fintech company in Britain ever. Later the same day, the banking and payments app was set to announce a £577m fundraising round led by Softbank's Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management which would value the firm at approximately £23.76bn, Sky News reported.
Retail

PrimaryBid Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF SIGMAROC PLC.
Business

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
Elections

Issue of Equity & Total Voting Rights

On 14 July 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 shares at a price of 482.50 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 286,925,533 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 286,925,533. There are no shares held in Treasury.
Financial Reports

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 14 July 2021, all resolutions were passed. Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 10.00am on 12 July 2021, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays) are set out below:
Financial Reports

Q2 Trading Update

14 July 2021: Kingfisher plc ('Company', 'Group' or 'Kingfisher') is today providing an update on Q2 trading to date and is raising its guidance for H1 21/22 LFL sales and adjusted pre-tax profit. Key points. · Continuing to make significant progress against 'Powered by Kingfisher' strategic priorities, driving share growth...
Stocks

Director dealings: Open Orphan chairman snaps up 1.13m shares

Open Orphan revealed on Wednesday that chairman Cathal Friel had snapped up 1.13m ordinary shares in the AIM-listed pharmaceutical services company. Friel, who co-founded the firm, purchased the shares at an average price of 26.50p each, for a total value of £299,999.86. Also on Wednesday, Open Orphan secured a new...
Business

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Holding(s) in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i. 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes...
Business

Seraphine valued at £150.2m in IPO

Seraphine will debut on the London market with a value of £150.2m after setting the price for its initial public offer. The maternity and nursing wear brand will sell shares 20.68 million new shares at 295p each to raise about £61m and a further 4.93 million shares from existing investors. The total offer will be valued at £75.5m, representing 50.3% of its issued share capital.

