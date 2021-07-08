Holding(s) in Company

In March 2019, Vodafone Group Plc ('Vodafone') issued a two-tranche mandatory convertible bond ('MCB'), the first tranche of which (£1,720,000,000 1.20 per cent. Subordinated Mandatory Convertible Bonds; ISIN XS1960588850) matured on 12 March 2021, and the second tranche of which is due to mature in March 2022. In order to satisfy the conversion of the first tranche of the MCB, 1,426,710,898 shares were issued from existing shares held in treasury. Between (i) 22 March 2021 and 18 May 2021, and (ii) 19 May 2021 and 23 July 2021, Vodafone undertook irrevocable and non-discretionary share buy-back programmes to reduce the issued share capital of Vodafone to partially offset the increase in the issued share capital as a result of the maturing of the first tranche of the MCB (the 'Programmes'). Vodafone today announces it will commence a new irrevocable and non-discretionary share buy-back programme (the 'New Programme'). The sole purpose of the New Programme is to further reduce the issued share capital of Vodafone to partially offset the increase in the issued share capital as a result of the maturing of the first tranche of the MCB.