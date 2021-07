The popularity of cryptocurrency payments is increasing every month. In the first six months alone, the volume of digital coin transactions in the Visa system exceeded $1 billion. According to the analytical service Statista, 1.1 million transactions are made daily in the world, and bitcoin estimates 250 thousand of mentioned transactions. The most popular platforms for crypto payments are cryptocurrency exchanges and crypto banks, which have already changed the landscape of the established banking system, offering new effective tools for wealth accumulation and payments processing.