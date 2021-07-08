Cancel
Orlando, FL

Universal Studios’ “Halloween Horror Nights” to Debut All-New Mazes Inspired by Netflix’s Critically-Acclaimed Series “The Haunting of Hill House,” Beginning This September

Cover picture for the articleOrlando, Fla., Universal City, CA (July 8, 2021) – For the first time ever, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House” will bring its ominous presence to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in all-new mazes for “Halloween Horror Nights 2021,” which is officially back beginning in September.

