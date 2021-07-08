Cancel
Denton, TX

Downtown Denton Free Play could open in September

By Juan Betancourt For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 14 days ago
Buy Now Guests play arcade games at Free Play Denton in 2018. The location closed during the pandemic last year, but a new location — the chain’s biggest yet — will debut on the Square this year and is aiming for a September opening. Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Free Play Denton arcade and bar is aiming for a September opening, says Kelsie Hyden, co-owner of Free Play.

Hyden said the exact opening date will be scheduled based on when their permit to sell alcohol is processed through the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. She said the company applied immediately for the permit but is waiting for approval.

This comes shortly after Free Play announced the purchase of the old Abbey Inn building on the Square in June as the company’s largest location to date. The business features retro arcade games that are all on free play mode, and visitors pay a flat fee for entry and unlimited play.

“I would say September is when we would be looking at opening,” Hyden said. “But if our permit [from TABC] hasn’t come through, because they’re processing a lot of permits, then it could be later.”

Free Play closed at its previous Denton location, 505 W. Hickory St., in July 2020 due to negotiations with the landlord amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyden said they decided to purchase the new location because it provides more space.

Previously two separate spaces, the basement floor and main level were connected for the last tenant, Lion & Crown Public House.

The larger space will provide 100 arcade games, more than 20 pinball machines, two bars and a kitchen. The previous location did not have a kitchen for food service.

The old space would easily reach capacity during the weekends, but the new location also means the business can accommodate more people than before.

“All of this extra space is gonna let us fit in bigger things that we weren’t able to fit into the last location,” Hyden said.

Hyden said she is excited the community has responded well to the opening and will provide updates as they come.

“We’re so excited,” Hyden said. “And we will let everyone know, as soon as we, you know, are finally ready to make it happen.”

